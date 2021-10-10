Preliminary Data Suggests Pilots of Crashed L-410 Plane in Tatarstan Died - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The pilots of the plane that crashed in Russia's Tatarstan have died, according to preliminary data, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, in the area of the town of Menzelinsk, a L-410 ...

aircraft fell after taking off from the Menzelinsk landing strip. According to preliminary information, the pilots were killed, two passengers were recovered alive. Work is underway to unblock and evacuate passengers," the source said.

The plane belongs to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force, and Navy of Russia, the source added.