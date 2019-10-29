UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preliminary Date Of Next Normandy-Format Meeting Set - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Preliminary Date of Next Normandy-Format Meeting Set - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that the preliminary date of the next Normandy-format meeting on Donbas crisis settlement has been set and awaits final coordination by all the parties

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that the preliminary date of the next Normandy-format meeting on Donbas crisis settlement has been set and awaits final coordination by all the parties.

The minister voiced hope earlier in the day that troop disengagement in Donbas' Petrivske would start in 7-10 days, opening the door for the summit.

"As for the Normandy [format meeting], there is a preliminary date, which I don't want to reveal now, as not all the parties have agreed to it. I hope it will be in place by the end of next month," Prystaiko said on Tuesday ahead of an investment forum in Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has recently said that the date of the next Normandy-format meeting could not be set yet over Kiev's failure to implement Minsk agreements.

The Normandy format unites France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014. A range of top-level meetings, as well as talks between foreign ministers have been held since the establishment of the format in June 2014.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Mariupol Kiev June All

Recent Stories

French police probe mosque attacker's motive

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia requested to increase Pakistani manpo ..

24 seconds ago

Man kills brother in Pishin

1 minute ago

Director General National Accountability Bureau (N ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Leaves Baring Vostok Founder Cal ..

29 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz's bail plea once again adjourned till ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.