Preliminary Date of Next Normandy-Format Meeting Set - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that the preliminary date of the next Normandy-format meeting on Donbas crisis settlement has been set and awaits final coordination by all the parties.

The minister voiced hope earlier in the day that troop disengagement in Donbas' Petrivske would start in 7-10 days, opening the door for the summit.

"As for the Normandy [format meeting], there is a preliminary date, which I don't want to reveal now, as not all the parties have agreed to it. I hope it will be in place by the end of next month," Prystaiko said on Tuesday ahead of an investment forum in Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has recently said that the date of the next Normandy-format meeting could not be set yet over Kiev's failure to implement Minsk agreements.

The Normandy format unites France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014. A range of top-level meetings, as well as talks between foreign ministers have been held since the establishment of the format in June 2014.