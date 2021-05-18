Preliminary Design of New Aircraft Carrier Developed in Russia - Government

UrduPoint.com
Tue 18th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Russian government's Military-Industrial Commission will assess the feasibility of including plans for the construction of a new aircraft carrier in the new state armament program for 2024-2033, Vladimir Pospelov, a commission member, told Sputnik.

"In the near future, as part of the preparation of the new state armament program, it is necessary to assess the feasibility of creating aircraft carriers and their cost. In theory, the Navy needs three such ships - the lead one and two serial ones.

The aircraft carrier's preliminary design is ready," Pospelov said.

He added that Russia has nearly all of the technologies needed to construct the new aircraft carrier, but some specifics need to be worked out.

"... several basic elements of the future aircraft carrier need to be polished out, including the take-off and landing systems of the aircraft. In addition, we must create a promising carrier-based naval fighter capable of carrying the required weapon load," Pospelov told Sputnik.

