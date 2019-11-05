Preliminary Design of Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle for Moon Missions Sent to Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The science and engineering board on a super heavy-lift launch vehicle has decided to send a preliminary design of a launch vehicle for moon missions to Roscosmos for approval, S. P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia announced on Tuesday.

"At the end of the meeting, the science and engineering board made a decision to approve a preliminary design for the super heavy-lift launch vehicle and its components and present it to the Roscosmos state corporation," the board said in a statement.

Work on the vehicle's technical design will be conducted in 2020.