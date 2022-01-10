UrduPoint.com

Preliminary Negotiations With US 'Amazing,' 'Businesslike' - Ryabkov

January 10, 2022

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The discussion during the preliminary part of the talks between Russia and the United States on security guarantees ahead of the main meeting on Monday in Geneva was difficult but businesslike, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"Amazing," Ryabkov said at the end of the preliminary talks in response to the question on how the meeting went.

"The conversation was difficult, but businesslike, we went straight to the matter of the upcoming talks, I think that tomorrow we will not waste time. I never lose my optimism, I am always guided by it," the diplomat said.

The meeting preceding the official Russian-US talks on security guarantees was held in Geneva on Sunday evening and lasted more than two hours.

