Preliminary Results Of Afghan Presidential Vote To Be Announced On November 14 - IEC

Sun 27th October 2019

Preliminary Results of Afghan Presidential Vote to Be Announced on November 14 - IEC

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The announcement of the preliminary results of the Afghan presidential election has been postponed until November 14, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Sunday.

The presidential vote in Afghanistan took place on September 28. The preliminary results were initially expected to be announced on October 19, then on October 17 upon the first postponement.

"The Independent Election Commission will announce the preliminary results of the presidential election on Aqrab 23 [November 14] 1398 [2019]," the IEC posted on Twitter.

A source within the IEC told Sputnik that the postponement occurred due to the failure of the Darmaluk company, which provided biometric equipment during the election, to process all the required data.

"It was determined last night that the Darmaluk company should have shared information with the IEC regarding the filing of biometric votes but did not do so," the source said.

They added that the Darmaluk company, of which Germany is a shareholder, is expected to provide the IEC with the missing data next Tuesday.

The new date of the preliminary results' announcement was also confirmed by the IEC Chief, Hawa Alam Nuristani, at a press conference earlier in the day.

Afghanistan was heightened security alert during its presidential election amid the insurgency of the Taliban radical movement and its pledge to disrupt the vote. At the election day, a reported total 113 attacks left at least 32 people killed and 123 others injured, with 34 insurgents destroyed and 18 Taliban members detained.

