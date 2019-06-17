Preliminary Results of Guatemalan Presidential Election Suggest Second Round

(@FahadShabbir)

The first results of the Sunday presidential election in Guatemala allow for the possibility of a second round of voting, the Guatemalan Supreme Electoral Tribunal informed Monday

After 10.11 percent of ballots have been counted, the social-democratic candidate, Sandra Torres, is leading the poll with 22.57 percent of vote.

She is followed by the right-wing Alejandro Giammattei of the Vamos party with 16.11 percent and the former UN staffer Edmond Mullet (Humanists) with 13.08 percent.

The election in Guatemala can be won after the first round with a plain majority of vote, 51 percent, but the outcome is hardly possible amid the current strained pre-electoral layout, according to the observers.

The second round may be scheduled to take place on August 11.