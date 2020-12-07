UrduPoint.com
Preliminary Results Show Opposition Party Winning Romanian Parliamentary Vote - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Romania's opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) is winning the parliamentary elections with 29.8 percent of the vote, the national Digi 24 broadcaster reported on Monday, citing official data of the country's Permanent Electoral Authority, after 95 percent of the ballots were processed.

According to the preliminary data, the ruling conservative National Liberal Party secured 25.11 percent and the center-right USR-PLUS Alliance received 14.5 percent of the vote.

The broadcaster also reported that two more parties were expected to pass the 5-percent barrier to be elected in the parliament ” the Alliance for Romanian Unity (8.7 percent) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (6 percent).

The turnout was rather low due to the coronavirus pandemic and amounted to less than 30 percent, the broadcaster added.

On Sunday, Romanians cast ballots to elect 136 upper house lawmakers and 329 members of the lower house of the legislature.

