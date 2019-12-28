UrduPoint.com
Preliminary Tests Of Derivatsiya-PVO, Koalitsiya-SV Systems Completed In Russia - Military

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:16 PM

Preliminary tests of Russia's air defense system Derivatsiya-PVO and self-propelled gun Koalitsiya-SV have been finalized, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Preliminary tests of Russia's air defense system Derivatsiya-PVO and self-propelled gun Koalitsiya-SV have been finalized, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"Preliminary tests of the prospective anti-aircraft artillery system 2S38 Derivatsiya-PVO and self-propelled artillery gun 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV have been completed," the deputy minister told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

