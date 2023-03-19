UrduPoint.com

Preliminary Turnout In Kazakh Parliamentary Elections Stands At 54.19% - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) A preliminary turnout in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan after the closure of all polling stations in the country on Sunday stood at 54.19%, Kazakh Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said.

"According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, and capital committees, as of 22:00 on March 19, 2023, we have relieved ballots from 54.

19% of registered voters," Petrov told a briefing.

The voting finished at 9 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) across the country, but the polling stations organized abroad are still operating.

Eligible voters can choose from 281 candidates from party lists and hundreds of candidates in single-mandate Constituencies. Seven political parties are competing for seats, including the ruling party Amanat, the Aq Jol Democratic Party, the People's Party of Kazakhstan, and the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party.

