UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premature To Discuss Herd Immunity To COVID-19 In New York City Residents - Health Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Premature to Discuss Herd Immunity to COVID-19 In New York City Residents - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) It is too early to discuss what percentage of New York City residents have herd immunity to the novel coronavirus disease, New York State Department of Health (NYSDH) Director of Public Information Jonah Bruno told Sputnik on Friday.

"It is premature to discuss herd immunity since we are still learning what the presence of COVID-19 antibodies means to an individual and whether, or for how long, that conveys immunity. And we don't know how the level of immunity in a single community translates into herd immunity," Bruno said.

He noted that according to recent serology tests, conducted by the health department, approximately 20 percent of New York City residents have COVID-19 antibodies.

However, the rates of people with antibodies are different across the city's postal codes, Bruno said.

The New York State, once the worst-hit locality in the world, has managed to suppress the outbreak and is now wary of new cases being potentially imported from other US regions. During the peak of the pandemic, over 700 people were dying in the city of COVID-19 per day and over 3,000 were being hospitalized.

In some communities of the city with a low-income population such as Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, 60 percent of residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Immunity New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

25 minutes ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

5 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

5 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.