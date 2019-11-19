Premature to Discuss Nature of Document Set to Be Adopted at Normandy Four Summit- Kremlin

The leaders of the Normandy Four nations are expected to adopt a document at the upcoming summit, scheduled for December 9, while it is premature to discuss whether it will be binding or just declarative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"It can be expected that a certain text will be coordinated, but it is premature to say what kind of document it will be and whether it will be subject to signing. There has not been any joint decision on the matter yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether a document will be signed as a result of the summit.

Peskov noted that the document was currently going through coordination.

If a document is signed, it becomes binding, and if a document is adopted without signing, it is declarative, the Kremlin spokesman explained.