UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premature To Discuss Nature Of Document Set To Be Adopted At Normandy Four Summit- Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Premature to Discuss Nature of Document Set to Be Adopted at Normandy Four Summit- Kremlin

The leaders of the Normandy Four nations are expected to adopt a document at the upcoming summit, scheduled for December 9, while it is premature to discuss whether it will be binding or just declarative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The leaders of the Normandy Four nations are expected to adopt a document at the upcoming summit, scheduled for December 9, while it is premature to discuss whether it will be binding or just declarative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It can be expected that a certain text will be coordinated, but it is premature to say what kind of document it will be and whether it will be subject to signing. There has not been any joint decision on the matter yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether a document will be signed as a result of the summit.

Peskov noted that the document was currently going through coordination.

If a document is signed, it becomes binding, and if a document is adopted without signing, it is declarative, the Kremlin spokesman explained.

Related Topics

December

Recent Stories

Turkey Tells US Again It Will Not Reject Purchasin ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers for improving linkages between micro- eco ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallies 152 points, ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Commenting on Claims Regarding Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Wanted member of Afghan dacoits' gang held; Rs. 3. ..

9 minutes ago

Postal rest houses booked till December

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.