MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) It is too early to say how the formation of the new Japanese government will affect Tokyo-Moscow peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The composition of the new Japanese government was announced earlier in the day, as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida was approved as the new prime minister.

"It is premature to talk about how the new government will affect anything at all, because it has just been appointed, agreed upon, approved. And besides, in the very near future, as announced by the new prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, parliamentary elections will take place. So the current team, as I understand it, will first of all prepare for these elections," Lavrov told a press conference.