Premature To Say US, Russia On Verge Of Reaching A Deal To Extend New START - Antonov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) It is too early to say that the United States and Russia are close to concluding a deal on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies on Monday.

"At this stage, it would be premature to say that we are on the verge of an agreement or even that a common political understanding is within reach. The work continues at the expert level," Antonov said. "We hope that all substantial differences will be settled as a result of the dialogue. Finding a compromise is in the interest of not only our two countries, but also the security and stability of the whole world."

More Stories From World

