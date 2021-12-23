UrduPoint.com

Premature To Say Whether Omicron Causes Less Severe Disease - Russia's Vector Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, expressed the hope on Wednesday that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus will cause only a milder course of the disease, adding that there is still not enough evidence to confirm this.

"We hope that the Omicron variant causes a clinically less severe course of the disease but it is still early to talk about it today," he said at the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Omicron is estimated to spread three times faster than the Delta strain, Maksyutov noted.

Last week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said, citing a study by the Gamaleya Center, that the Sputnik V vaccine will provide a high-level immune response to Omicron infection.

As of Tuesday, a total of 41 Omicron infections have been confirmed in Russia.

