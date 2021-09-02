Premature to Talk about Peacekeeping Operations in Afghanistan - UNSC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The President of the UN Security Council for September, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations, Geraldine Byrne Nason, said on Wednesday it was too early to discuss the possibility of deploying UN peacekeepers into Afghanistan.

"I think it's premature to talk right now about peacekeeping operations," Byrne Nason said when asked whether the Security Council is discussing sending a mission in Afghanistan.

The UN Security Council is responsible for authorizing peacekeeping missions throughout the globe.