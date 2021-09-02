UrduPoint.com

Premature To Talk About Peacekeeping Operations In Afghanistan - UNSC President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Premature to Talk about Peacekeeping Operations in Afghanistan - UNSC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The President of the UN Security Council for September, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations, Geraldine Byrne Nason, said on Wednesday it was too early to discuss the possibility of deploying UN peacekeepers into Afghanistan.

"I think it's premature to talk right now about peacekeeping operations," Byrne Nason said when asked whether the Security Council is discussing sending a mission in Afghanistan.

The UN Security Council is responsible for authorizing peacekeeping missions throughout the globe.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Ireland September

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

46 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

46 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.