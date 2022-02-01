NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) It is premature to talk about the recognition of the current authorities of Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said after talks in New Delhi with Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials.

Deputy foreign ministers of Russia and India held bilateral consultations on issues related to UN activities in New Delhi on Monday.

"I think that our positions here are similar, in many respects identical. They come down to the fact that now it is premature to talk about recognizing the current authorities in Kabul... We expect the current Afghan leadership to fulfill the obligations that they took on about the inclusiveness of the government and other measures, including in the human rights sphere," Vershinin said.