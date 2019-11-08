UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

Premature to Talk of N.Korea Possible Obligations on Peaceful Nuclear Energy Use- Diplomat

A senior North Korean diplomat in charge of North America said Friday it was premature to talk of Pyongyang's possible obligations on the peaceful use of nuclear energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A senior North Korean diplomat in charge of North America said Friday it was premature to talk of Pyongyang's possible obligations on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"I think that this issue should be fulfilled and discussed afterwards," Jo Chol Su said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, when asked by one of the conference's guests whether North Korea planned to continue using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

