Premature Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan 'Strategic Mistake' - Gen. Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A premature withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be a strategic mistake, President Donald Trump 's nominee to be the next chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told Congress on Thursday.

"I think pulling out prematurely would be a strategic mistake," Milley said during a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Milley, who is currently the chief of staff of the US Army, said he believes United States' participation in the war in Afghanistan will come to an end when its interests are met.

On Tuesday, the seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad - who leads the talks - departed for China. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that he would also go to Washington afterward to further discuss the Afghan peace process.

In addition, Milley confirmed a claim in a recent New York Times article that current Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dunford is proceeding with plans to assemble a coalition of nationals aimed at deterring what he called Iranian threats to shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported citing two US officials that the British Heritage tanker was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf on Wednesday when it was approached by five armed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats that attempted to capture the vessel.

Tensions in the region increased in June as a number of oil tankers from various nations were attacked in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

Iran subsequently announced that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after the vehicle violated Iranian airspace. However, the US Central Command said the drone had shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the wake of the incident, US President Donald Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran but subsequently called off the attacks because they would constitute a disproportionate response.