Open Menu

Premier League Clubs Vote To Retain VAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) English Premier League clubs voted on Thursday in favour of continuing to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system next season.

Although the statement did not contain figures for the ballot, held at the Premier League's annual general meeting, the BBC reported that 19 of the division's 20 clubs had voted to retain the controversial technology.

The BBC said only Wolves -- who last month called the vote to scrap the system -- had backed the abolition of VAR.

The Midlands club had accused VAR of "undermining the value of the Premier League brand" after another season of several debatable decisions.

VAR was introduced in the Premier League in 2019 with the aim of helping referees avoid clear and obvious errors that had marred matches in the past.

But there were numerous controversies surrounding the technology during the recently concluded 2023/24 campaign, with Premier League managers and fans growing increasingly vocal in their disdain for the system.

Following Thursday's vote, however, the Premier League acknowledged improvements were required.

"While VAR produces more accurate decision making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters," the league said in a statement.

Semi-automated offside technology is set to be introduced next season in the hope this will reduce the length of time needed for offside checks, while in-stadium announcements will be made where an on-field decision is changed following a VAR intervention to keep fans at the ground informed.

The Premier League added the "high threshold" for intervention would also be maintained.

Related Topics

Technology Vote 2019 Premier League

Recent Stories

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

46 seconds ago
 PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World