Premier Li meets with newly appointed foreign envoys

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Premier Li Keqiang on Monday met with 41 newly-appointed ambassadors of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations to China , stressing the country's willingness to contribute to a peaceful and prosperous world

While commending the new achievements made between China and relevant countries and international institutions in relations and cooperation, Li said China attaches great importance to developing the friendly ties and cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations.

"On the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, China is willing to enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen people-to-people exchanges to achieve win-win results with relevant sides, to promote the development of a community of a shared future for humanity," he said.

Li promised that the Chinese government would provide them convenience and support and voiced the hope that they can work on deepening the friendship and cooperation between their countries or institutions and China.

China is ready to work with relevant countries and institutions to safeguard the international systems with the UN at the core and the WTO-centered multilateral trading system to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, expand common interests and jointly address challenges, Li said.

Diplomats conveyed their congratulations to the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and heartfelt greetings to Chinese leaders and people.

They said relevant sides attach great importance to relations with China and are willing to work with China to expand pragmatic cooperation across the board and enhance communication and coordination on international and regional affairs. They also expressed the willingness to work for the development of bilateral relations and friendship during their tenures.

The new envoys were invited to attend the grand reception arranged to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC after the meeting.