Premier Li Qiang Pakistan visit reinforces all-weather bilateral partnership: China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated on Wednesday that during his ongoing visit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has engaged in extensive and in-depth discussions with Pakistan's government, parliament, and military leaders, which will certainly lead to positive outcomes.

This visit by China's Premier of the State Council is the latest after 11 years, she said during her regular briefing in response to a question about Premier Li Qiang's visit to Pakistan and its major outcomes.

Mao Ning said that the visit marks the exchanges at the government level between the two countries within a year.

Sharing details, she said that Premier Li Qiang held in-depth discussions with leaders of Pakistan’s government, parliament, and military. The ongoing visit has achieved three key positive results.

First, consolidating the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan.

Both sides emphasized that their time-tested friendship has gained renewed vigor. Under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, bilateral relations continue to enjoy robust momentum. China reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing its relationship with Pakistan in its foreign policy, while Pakistan underscored that its ties with China are the cornerstone of its foreign policy, with this friendship being a widely recognized and overwhelming consensus across all sectors of Pakistani society.

Both nations agreed to continue firmly supporting each other’s core interests, enhancing high-level exchanges, and working together toward modernization and national rejuvenation. They also pledged to accelerate the creation of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Second, deepening cooperation in various fields.

Both sides committed to fostering synergy to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), accelerating major infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, and ports, and promoting the integrated development of industries.

They also emphasized deepening practical cooperation in areas such as agriculture, minerals, information technology, energy, trade, and cultural exchanges, all aimed at benefiting both countries through closer bilateral ties.

The spokesperson highlighted that, during the visit, the leaders of the two nations attended the completion ceremony of the new Gwadar International Airport.

Relevant departments from both sides signed agreements covering CPEC, livelihood initiatives, science and technology, and media cooperation, further strengthening their comprehensive partnership.

Third, ensuring a secure environment for cooperation.

Pakistan expressed deep condolences for the Chinese victims of a recent terrorist attack and pledged to apprehend the perpetrators, intensify anti-terrorism measures, and fully ensure the security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

Mao Ning reiterated that China supports Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and urged Pakistan to implement targeted security measures to safeguard the environment for bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, committing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral counterterrorism cooperation, and to draw on international and regional support to maintain regional peace and stability.

In response to further questions, she noted that Pakistan promised to significantly increase security investments and bolster measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in the country. China, in turn, expressed its firm support for Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts and offered assistance in strengthening Pakistan’s counterterrorism capabilities, working together to create a secure environment for bilateral cooperation.

/asg