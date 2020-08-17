(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The premier of Australia's New South Wales apologized on Monday for mistakes made by the state's health care agency in handling the outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

On March 19, 2,700 passengers of the ship were allowed to disembark in Sydney even though some of them were already feeling ill at that point. A report into the Ruby Princess crisis, which was released last week, linked over 900 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths to the ship, including 20 in Australia and eight in the United States. Sixty-two people are believed to have contracted the virus as a secondary or tertiary infection from Ruby Princess passengers.

"Over the weekend I reviewed the Report of the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess, and it is clear mistakes were made by NSW Health and others. I recognise the hurt and suffering these mistakes caused, and I apologise for that," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

She noted that the "issues occurred during an extraordinary time of great uncertainty," and the government would learn from these mistakes.

According to the government, NSW Health has "acted immediately to address the failures" identified in the report to "ensure the errors are not repeated."