MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Premier of Canada's British Columbia John Horgan has declared a state of emergency in the region over the devastating floods and landslides.

On Wednesday, media reported that at least one person died and two more went missing as a result of the disaster. Highways and railways to the port city of Vancouver have been cut off the rest of the country.

"The B.C. government is declaring a provincial state of emergency to mitigate impacts on transportation networks and movement of essential goods and supplies, and to support the province-wide response and recovery from the widespread damage caused by severe flooding and landslides in British Columbia," the regional government said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The state of emergency is in effect for 14 days and may be further prolonged.

"Provincial, Federal and local governments are working with emergency personnel to make sure people and communities get the help they need as they work through yet another natural disaster. This provincial declaration of emergency will ensure the transport of goods, and essential and emergency services," Horgan said, as quoted by the statement.

The authorities added that 17,775 people had already been evacuated over the disaster.