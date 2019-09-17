UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th September 2019

Premier of Chinese State Council to Meet Russian Prime Minister on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang will hold talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, following which they are expected to issue a joint statement for the media.

Li has arrived in Russia on Monday for a three-day official visit. The agenda of his visit also includes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Li's talks with Medvedev will become the 24th regular meeting between the two states' heads of governments. The sides are expected to sign documents and attend a celebratory banquet.

The sides are expected to discuss the bilateral relations in trade, science and innovations, as well as cooperation on the international arena, support of multilateralism, liberalization of trade and investment, creation of an open global economy and counteracting protectionist trends present in modern international relations.

Russia and China will also sign a number of agreements regarding aviation, space, infrastructure, agriculture, nuclear energy and trade cooperation, including an agreement to facilitate further growth of bilateral trade, which surpassed the $100 billion threshold in 2018 is projected to reach $200 billion by 2024.

