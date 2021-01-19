UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier Signs Decree Unveiling Revised Rule On Business Name Registration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Premier signs decree unveiling revised rule on business name registration

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a revised regulation on business name registration amid efforts to further improve the country's business environment

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a revised regulation on business name registration amid efforts to further improve the country's business environment.

The new regulation is expected to streamline the registration procedure, lower the cost of starting businesses, and better protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises. It will come into effect on March 1.

A State Council executive meeting on Dec. 14 adopted draft revisions of the Regulation on Business Name Registration and Administration, to refine basic norms and put in place an application system for corporate Names where applicants can choose a corporate name that meets the requirements and pledge to bear legal responsibilities for any name infringements.

Both deregulation and oversight will be stepped up. Registration departments shall enhance compliance oversight, and refuse to register or correct the corporate names inconsistent with the requirements. Disputes over corporate names may be settled through lawsuits or mediated or decided by registration departments, according to the meeting.

"Corporate name registration shall facilitate fair competition and independent business operations within the confines of the law," Li said at the meeting.

Related Topics

Business China March May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘Half of my dream has been fulfilled,’ says Ta ..

3 minutes ago

DC checks price, quality of vegetable in sukkur

5 seconds ago

Domestic circulation key to economic recovery in P ..

6 seconds ago

Thai woman handed record four-decade jail term for ..

8 seconds ago

UK Health Minister in Self-Isolation After Being i ..

9 seconds ago

Last date for annual registration of basketball cl ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.