Preparation For UN Mission To Olenivka In Donbas Underway - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Preparations for the UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka in Donbas to investigate the July attack on a Russia-controlled jail that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war are underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday that the mission would deploy to Olenivka in the coming days.

"I cannot say about the dates, but we are discussing these issues with the UN. The mission is being prepared. We hope it will take place. The details of the trip, routes, composition are currently being discussed. We believe that it is very important that the UN representatives see firsthand what happened there," Rudenko told reporters.

