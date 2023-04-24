UrduPoint.com

Preparation Needed For Possible Erdogan-Assad Meeting - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Preparation Needed for Possible Erdogan-Assad Meeting - Cavusoglu

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) A preparation is needed for a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that there are different proposals regarding the meeting's date.

"The meeting is possible but preliminary preparation is necessary, it is necessary to understand what issues will be discussed - the issue of refugees, the fight against terrorism, the political process and others.

There are various options for dates, including during May, one of them is close to the (Turkish presidential) election. We told the Russians that if there is an earlier date, we will evaluate closer to the election (May 14)," Cavusoglu told the tv100 broadcaster.

The top diplomat added that there has been a proposal to hold the meeting in early May but Ankara turned it down because Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi plans to visit Syria at that time.

"Now we are discussing another date," Cavusoglu said.

Related Topics

Election Syria Visit Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

2 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

3 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.