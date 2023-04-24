Preparation Needed for Possible Erdogan-Assad Meeting - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) A preparation is needed for a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that there are different proposals regarding the meeting's date.

"The meeting is possible but preliminary preparation is necessary, it is necessary to understand what issues will be discussed - the issue of refugees, the fight against terrorism, the political process and others.

There are various options for dates, including during May, one of them is close to the (Turkish presidential) election. We told the Russians that if there is an earlier date, we will evaluate closer to the election (May 14)," Cavusoglu told the tv100 broadcaster.

The top diplomat added that there has been a proposal to hold the meeting in early May but Ankara turned it down because Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi plans to visit Syria at that time.

"Now we are discussing another date," Cavusoglu said.