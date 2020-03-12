UrduPoint.com
Preparation Of 75th Victory Day Parade Goes As Normal Despite COVID-19 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

There have been no recommendations so far by responsible agencies in Russia to cancel or change the format of the upcoming WW2 Victory Day parade in Moscow in May due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) There have been no recommendations so far by responsible agencies in Russia to cancel or change the format of the upcoming WW2 Victory Day parade in Moscow in May due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have no decisions or recommendations so far by the [operational] headquarters or other agencies about any sort of restrictions with regard to holding this major - first of all, our domestic, but also international - event," Peskov told journalists when asked about whether the parade in Moscow might get canceled or held without spectators due to COVID-19.

He said as well that invitations in face had been sent to many guests worldwide and many have confirmed attendance.

"Canceling or limiting this format is not being discussed at this point, the preparations continue as for the arrival of delegates, so in logistical terms as well as ... the preparation of military personnel immediately for the parade. The event is very large-scale. We shall see how the situation proceeds," Peskov said.

