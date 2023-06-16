(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey have not yet began, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"No, there are no clear dates yet, because there has been practically no preparation for such a visit," Ushakov said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The official added that Putin is likely to discuss the grain deal, as well a s the situation in Ukraine during a possible meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.