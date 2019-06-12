Preparation of Russian, French Prime Ministers' Possible Talks Underway - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) An active preparation for a possible meeting between the Russian and French prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Edouard Philippe respectively, is in progress, Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexei Meshkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Last year, the presidents [of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron], met five times. And now an active preparation of a possible meeting of the prime ministers is underway," Meshkov said.�