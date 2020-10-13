Preparations for 18th meeting of prosecutors general of SCO countries discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An expert video conference dedicated to the preparations for the18th meeting of prosecutors general of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held.

The video conference chaired by Uzbekistan was attended by representatives of international departments of the prosecutor general's offices of SCO member states, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The attendees discussed the implementation of decisions approved by the prosecutors general on October 1, 2019 in Bishkek, exchanged information on the further strengthening of cooperation, and considered preparations for the next meeting of the prosecutors general.