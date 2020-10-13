UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For 18th Meeting Of Prosecutors General Of SCO Countries Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Preparations for 18th meeting of prosecutors general of SCO countries discussed

An expert video conference dedicated to the preparations for the18th meeting of prosecutors general of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An expert video conference dedicated to the preparations for the18th meeting of prosecutors general of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held.

The video conference chaired by Uzbekistan was attended by representatives of international departments of the prosecutor general's offices of SCO member states, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The attendees discussed the implementation of decisions approved by the prosecutors general on October 1, 2019 in Bishkek, exchanged information on the further strengthening of cooperation, and considered preparations for the next meeting of the prosecutors general.

Related Topics

Bishkek Uzbekistan October 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council highlights importa ..

2 minutes ago

KP government kicks off renovation of damaged wors ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI hails appointment of Tabish Gohar as SAPM on ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Isa summons registrar; expresses concern o ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks sink at open amid earnings, Covid worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh Unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP to Be Buil ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.