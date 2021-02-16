Preparations for 2022 Russia-Africa Summit Ongoing - Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Preparations are already underway for next year's Russia-Africa summit, which will cover a broad range of issues related to relations between Moscow and the continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The Preparations for the summit are, by and large, underway. It is scheduled for 2022 ... It will cover all aspects of our relations with the African Union and African countries. This includes the political dialogue, which is very important, the dialogue on the key issues of our time, where our positions coincide," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following the meeting with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey, in St.

Petersburg.

The Russian minister also mentioned that last year those consultations had been held via videoconference with ministers from South Africa, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and hoped that they would see each other in person.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.