Preparations For 2nd Russia-Africa Summit Discussed In Moscow - Roscongress

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Preparations for 2nd Russia-Africa Summit Discussed in Moscow - Roscongress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov has met with representatives of the Association for Economic Cooperation with African States and other stakeholders to discuss preparations for the second Russia-Africa Forum, set for 2022, the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.

"The sides discussed future development of relations with African states in line with the decisions adopted at the first Russia-Africa summit, held in Sochi in October 2019, and key issues for the preparation of the next Russia-Africa summit in 2022, including the establishment of effective information cooperation between the countries," Roscongress said.

On March 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit were in the works in his address to the international inter-party conference Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions.

Putin said that the inaugural summit gave a significant boost to Russia-Africa relations.

Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov confirmed at the same conference that road maps would be released soon on future Russia-Africa cooperation in economic, scientific and humanitarian fields. According to the minister, Russia's relations with Africa will be also included on the agenda of the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Further details of the 2022 summit are set to be discussed at the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and the African Union "troika," which includes South Africa, Egypt and Congo, later this year.

