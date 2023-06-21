Preparations for BRICS Summit Discussed at Putin-Ramaphosa Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit were on the agenda of the recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and discussions continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Preparations for the upcoming summit were on the agenda (of the Putin-Ramaphosa talks). Discussions continue," Peskov told reporters.