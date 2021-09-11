UrduPoint.com

Preparations For COP15 In Full Swing In China's Kunming

Sat 11th September 2021

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

Preparations are in full swing in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming one month ahead of a high-profile global meeting on biodiversity

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is set to kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11. The meeting will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is set to kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11. The meeting will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

Authorities are making efforts in various areas, from venue facilities, transportation and telecommunications to COVID-19 prevention and control, to ensure a smooth meeting and satisfactory services, according to organizers.

The set-up and upgrading of equipment at the main venue and all other facilities will be finalized before Sept.

20, Gao Zhengwen, deputy director of the office of the Yunnan steering group for COP15, told a press conference on Saturday.

Participants will be shuttled exclusively by new-energy vehicles and 16 hotels have been selected to host them, with anti-epidemic measures in place.

Kunming has completed face-lifts on 62 major roads as part of a city-wide beautification campaign in the run-up to the meeting, said executive vice mayor Zhang Bin.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the COP15 meeting is the first global conference convened by the United Nations on the topic of ecological civilization.

