Preparations for Major US Military Drill in Europe Set to Begin This Week - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) US troops will start preparations on Thursday for what is expected to be the largest military drill in Europe in 25 years, the Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Preparations for DEFENDER-Europe 20, the largest exercise of US- based military forces to Europe in more than 25 years, will begin Thursday," the Army said.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 will take place over several months this spring. Beginning on Thursday, participating troops will start loading equipment, vehicles and materiel for rail transport and onward shipping ahead of the drills.

"Approximately 37,000 US, allied and partner service members are expected to participate, with roughly 20,000 soldiers and 20,000 pieces of equipment deploying from the United States," the statement said.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 aims to increase strategic readiness and interoperability of US troops and their partners, the Army said. Participating units plan to work on quick responses to a potential crisis, the statement added.