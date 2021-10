Preparations for Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Meeting Continue - German Ambassador

YEKATERINBRUG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Preparations are going on for a meeting of the Normandy-format foreign ministers, but the exact date remains uncertain, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Monday.

"At the latest meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel said that a top-level Normandy-format meeting should be held. Foreign ministers will meet to prepare for this meeting. As far as I know, preparations for the foreign ministers' meeting are going on but no exact date has been set yet," von Geyr told reporters.