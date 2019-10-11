Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC to be Carried Out - Peskov

(@imziishan)

Preparations for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will be carried out as there is still time to do that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

The 21st APEC summit will take place in Chile on November 11-17.

"It will be conducted now, yes, there is still time before the summit, let's see," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Turkmenistan.

"So far, no estimates, nothing," Peskov added.

The APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989. The 21 member countries account for half of the global trade and 60 percent of the global GDP, according to official statistics.