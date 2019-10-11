UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For Possible Putin-Trump Meeting At APEC To Be Carried Out - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC to be Carried Out - Peskov

Preparations for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will be carried out as there is still time to do that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Preparations for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will be carried out as there is still time to do that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The 21st APEC summit will take place in Chile on November 11-17.

"It will be conducted now, yes, there is still time before the summit, let's see," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Turkmenistan.

"So far, no estimates, nothing," Peskov added.

The APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989. The 21 member countries account for half of the global trade and 60 percent of the global GDP, according to official statistics.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Turkmenistan Chile November

Recent Stories

Moscow Has No Official Info on Kiev's Plans to Dep ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Arrest of Isra ..

3 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explosion Kills One Person, Leaves 5 Othe ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Operation in Northern Syria Forces Raqqa H ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows to Respond to Estoni ..

8 minutes ago

Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Sha ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.