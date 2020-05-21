UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For Test Flights Of Russia's Sarmat Missile Go On Amid Pandemic - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Preparations for Test Flights of Russia's Sarmat Missile Go On Amid Pandemic - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Preparations for the test flights of Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile have not been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Work is going on as scheduled. Industrial processes have not been suspended at enterprises that take part in the creation of the system. All the necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures are implemented there, including staffers testing," Borisov said.

The test flights of the missile will be conducted in compliance with the time frame set out by the Russian Defense Ministry and the chief designer, the deputy prime minister added.

It was previously said that test flights would start in 2020, with the first batch-produced missiles expected to enter operational service in 2021.

The Sarmat missile, set to replace the world's heaviest strategic missile Voyevoda, has the firing range of 18,000 kilometers (11,185 miles), and its launch mass totals 208.1 tonnes. Payload capacity of the missile amounts to over 10 tonnes. The missile is 35.5 meters (116.5 feet) long and has 3 meters in diameter, and its fuel load totals 178 tonnes.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister World Russia 2020 All

Recent Stories

Colonel’s wife becomes top trend on Twitter

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

9 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

10 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.