Preparations for Ukraine-Belarus Forum Put on Hold - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Kiev has paused preparations for the Ukraine-Belarus forum, planned to be held in the Belarusian city of Grodno from October 8-9, due to the challenging political crisis in the neighboring country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UNN news agency in an interview, which was published on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was supposed to attend the event at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, but participation is now out of the question until the situation in Belarus remains tense, the minister said.

"The preparation of the forum has been paused. We put everything on hold. Why should we cancel it? We do not know what the situation will be tomorrow," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister said that Kiev-Minsk relations have always been friendly and Ukraine is not going to give up on bilateral activities.

"Therefore, we do not give up on anything. But we put everything on pause until we see the new reality that we will have to deal with in Belarus," Kuleba added.

The foreign minister also said that Kiev would like to get familiar with the Belarusian opposition's opinion on relations with Ukraine. Kuleba mentioned that he has not "heard anything" from the opposition on the matter and pointed out that anti-government activists in Belarus have made many statements on possible future Minsk-Moscow relations.

Several prominent Belarusian opposition figures, namely Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsovhave, have tried to enter Ukraine. The Belarusian border service said on Tuesday that Kravtsov and Rodnenko had left the country for Ukraine, while Kolesnikova was detained on the Belarusian side of the border while attempting to cross it.

When commenting on the issue, Kuleba wrote on Facebook that all Belarusian citizens who are trying to enter Ukraine legally, can cross the border.

"At the same time, we will firmly oppose any attempts by the special services of Belarus or Russia to use our openness in order to spoil relations between Belarusians and Ukrainians," Kuleba said.

Over the past month, Belarus has been rocked by major anti-government protests questioning the official results of the August 9 presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The opposition has been accusing the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests. Meanwhile, the government claims that protests have been orchestrated from abroad.