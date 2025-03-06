Preparations For Upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum In Minsk Discussed In Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The first meeting of the Program Committee for the Eurasian Economic Forum was held in Moscow and was presided over by Maksim Yermolovich, member of the board (Minister) for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), BelTA learned from the EEC press service.
The forum is due in Minsk in May as Belarus chairs the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.
Maksim Yermolovich briefed the meeting participants about the main organizational aspects of the forum and the infrastructural capabilities of the host country.
“The meeting discussed the proposals of the appropriate bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states on the concept and structure of the forum architecture, topics of the panel sessions and roundtables. This is one of the main issues at the stage of the preparation. Later, the business program will be put together on the basis of the architecture. Representatives of the EAEU member states and EEC countries agreed to approve the architecture of the forum taking into account the comments and proposals received at the next meeting,” the press service noted.
