Preparations For Visit Of Algerian Leader To Russia Began, No Exact Dates Set Yet- Kremlin

Published February 01, 2023

Preparations for Visit of Algerian Leader to Russia Began, No Exact Dates Set Yet- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The preparations for the visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Russia have begun, but there are no exacts dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tebboune in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed plans for his visit to Moscow in May, according to a statement issued by the Algerian leader's office.

"Preparations have begun, the dates have not yet been determined," Peskov told a briefing.

More Stories From World

