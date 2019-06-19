UrduPoint.com
Preparations For Visit Of Maduro To Russia Underway - Venezuelan Ambassador

Caracas and Moscow are working together to organize a visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia, Venezuela's Ambassador in Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Wednesday

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced earlier in June that Maduro was set to pay a visit to Russia soon. Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the date of Maduro's visit to Russia remained uncertain.

"The respective notification has been sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia and Venezuela have exchanged information on the need for such a meeting. Everything is underway to comply with conditions for a meeting and to carry it out as soon as possible. Our Foreign Ministry is preparing an agenda and when the date will be determined, we will make it public," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the international meeting on security, held in the Russian city of Ufa.

A number of important agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, according to Caracas.

