Preparations Going on for Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Preparations are going on for a summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but an agreement on a date is yet to be reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for a video conference of Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan, we confirm that preparations are going on but we want to note that there is no exact agreement and understanding of when the conference could take place," Peskov told reporters.