The preparations of Bolivian President Luis Arce's visit to Russia are underway, though the exact date has not yet been determined, the Latin American country's ambassador in Moscow, Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The preparations of Bolivian President Luis Arce's visit to Russia are underway, though the exact date has not yet been determined, the Latin American country's ambassador in Moscow, Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, said on Wednesday.

"The agenda between Russia and Bolivia is very busy, and when the president will come, I can't say, but we are working on it," Urzagaste told reporters.

In February, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Mikhail Ledenev expressed hope that Arce would visit Russia in 2023, adding that the invitation was sent. The diplomat stated that the Russian-Bolivian relations had been positively developing in recent times. In 2024, Russia is set to build a facility for lithium carbonate production in the Latin American country.