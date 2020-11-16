UrduPoint.com
Preparations Ongoing For Meeting Of Co-Chairs Of Russian-Venezuelan Commission - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Russia and Venezuela are actively preparing the meeting of the co-chairs of their intergovernmental commission, Russia will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia and Venezuela are actively preparing the meeting of the co-chairs of their intergovernmental commission, Russia will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We are now engaged in very intensive preparations for the meeting of the co-chairs of the high-level commission. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov is the Russian co-chair, and Venezuelan Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami is the Venezuelan co-chair," Ryabkov told reporters.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed hope to come to Russia in the coming days. Commenting on this, Ryabkov noted that no specific agreement had been reached so far.

"At the same time, you know there have been situations in the past when the Venezuelan president came here after quite quick preparations. So, I cannot rule out any developments," the Russian diplomat added.

