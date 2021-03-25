UrduPoint.com
Preparations Underway For Japan Prime Minister's Visit To US In April - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Preparations are underway for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the United States in April, the country's ambassador in Washington Koji Tomita said.

"Now we have started preparation for possible visit of Prime Minister Suga which we hope will take place as early as next month," Tomita said during a virtual conference on bilateral relations hosted by the Atlantic Council.

Suga is expected to meet US President Joe Biden for the first time. His visit follows a trip to Japan by US Secretaries of State and Defense Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin that the Japanese ambassador described as "enormously successful.

"

Next week, Japan's National Security Adviser is scheduled to visit Washington, DC, for talks with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

"In my mind, all these developments are function of two things. The new [Biden] administration's very strong focus on the Indo-Pacific region and its readiness to engage allies and partners in its diplomatic efforts," Tomita said.

Japan very much welcomes both intentions and is very eager to work with the Biden administration, Tomita added.

