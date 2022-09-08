Preparations Underway for Putin-Xi Talks Within Framework of SCO - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Preparations are underway for organizing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"Currently, active preparations are underway for the negotiations between our president and Chinese president Xi Jinping, which are planned during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand on September 15-16. So, we are preparing for this meeting, it will be very important for obvious reasons," Ushakov told reporters.