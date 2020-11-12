UrduPoint.com
Preparations Underway For Putin's Annual Big Press Conference - Kremlin

Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Preparations Underway for Putin's Annual Big Press Conference - Kremlin

Preparations are underway for the annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, its date and all the other details will be announced later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Preparations are underway for the annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, its date and all the other details will be announced later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are already preparing the annual press conference of President Putin. We will announce the date in due time, we will provide you with all the details regarding the format of the press conference," Peskov told reporters.

The event will be held in an "unusual" format, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say, assuring that there will be no limitations on Putin's communications with journalists.

